Commonwealth Bank Smashes Half-Year Profit With $4.2 Billion

CBA’s Ian Narev. Photo: Getty / Cameron Spencer

The Commonwealth Bank has beat expectations to announce a $4.2 billion profit for the six months to the end of December.

The result is 14 per cent better than the same period the year before.

CEO Ian Narev says productivity initiatives enabled the bank to maintain expense discipline and deliver revenue growth.

An interim fully franked dividend of $1.83 per share will be paid on April 3.

