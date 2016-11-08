Commonwealth Bank profits go nowhere

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Growth in profit and income has stalled at the Commonwealth Bank.

The bank today posted cash profit of $2.4 billion for the September quarter, no change on the amount reported in the same three months last year.

The unaudited result, with statutory net profit also at $2.4 billion, puts the bank on track to at least equal the 2016 financial year cash profit of $9.45 billion.

However, Australia’s biggest bank, with a 25% market share of home loans, says operating income growth was slightly below that in 2016, impacted by low interest rates, a strengthening Australian dollar and higher insurance claims.

Banking revenue growth was solid but net interest margins were lower because of higher funding costs.

The loan impairment expense was $322 million in the quarter, representing 18 basis points of gross loans compared to 19 basis points in 2016.

Source: Commonwealth

Consumer bad debts were higher, driven by continued stress in areas of Western Australia and Queensland impacted by the mining downturn.

Group troublesome and impaired assets were slightly higher at $6.8 billion, reflecting stress in the New Zealand dairy industry.

Australia’s big four banks have been hit by a combination of bad loans from a series of corporate failures, low interest rates, a squeeze on net interest margins, losses on sales of assets, and the costs of restructuring.

The combined cash profits of the four banks in 2016 didn’t make last year’s record $30 billion. With Westpac the last to report annual earnings on Monday, the four posted a combined $29.65 billion cash profit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.