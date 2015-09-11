Commonwealth Bank customers stranded without cash, online services

CBA has a problem. Photo: Getty Images

UPDATE: As of just after midday, the Commonwealth Bank said services “were returning to normal”.

Commonwealth Bank customers are hamstrung at the moment by a glitch affecting nearly all ATM and internet banking services.

Fairfax Media is reporting customers are receiving error messages on CBA’s smartphone app and social media is filling up with complaints of people stranded at supermarket checkouts and service stations.

CommBank is trying to address complaints individually:

@Major_Icehole Hey Todd, we're very sorry for the trouble. Services are intermittent at the moment. Please try withdrawing at an ATM. — CommBank (@CommBank) September 11, 2015

But there are also reports of ATMs refusing to hand out cash. Phone banking and travel cards are also causing problems.

The last time this happened to CBA customers was also on a Friday, in June, when the outage lasted three hours.

The CBA has released this statement:

We are aware some customers are experiencing intermittent issues accessing some of our systems. The cause of the problem is under urgent investigation and we are working to have full services restored as a matter of priority. We apologise for the inconvenience to customers and thank them for their patience.

