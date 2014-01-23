Commonwealth Bank: Australia's Medium-Sized Businesses Are Really Positive

Getty/Brendan Thorne

CBA’s Future Business Index released this morning is a welcome sign that Australia’s growth outlook is not universally bad after a recent run of bad news for the economy.

Businesses expecting increased revenue, stronger profit and cost reductions were the big drivers of the pick up.

CBA reports that the index, which surveys public and private companies with turnover between $10 and $100 million, hit its highest level since it was launched in September 2011, reaching 17 in the December quarter up from 10.8 previously.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.