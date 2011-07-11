Commonred: Find Commonality With Anyone

We (@VaporwareLabs) have spent the better part of 2011 working on our latest project. It’s called Commonred and it has a simple mission: become the best place to find commonality with other professionals.



Strong common threads are the basis for any meaningful professional relationship. We work together. We went to the same school. We like the same books. We know the same people. We both frequent the North Shore of Oahu or the Startup Grind Meetup. This information is scattered all across the web on sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Some of it lives on our blog or Plancast profile. So when I want to build a relationship with you, I embark on a scavenger hunt across the Internets wasting lots of time.

Commonred (short for common thread) solves this problem by giving you a snapshot of commonality you share with others. Each user’s data is customised to the person looking at it. I don’t need to know everything about you – just what we have in common and what’s interesting to me (schools, places, hobbies, people, companies, etc). This helps inform me on how to best approach someone, or gain a meaningful contact. The deeper the better.

Our goal is to drive serendipitous experiences for people as they find commonality when they never would have previously. We attempt to do it in a fun, simple, and design focused way. Join our beta today and start finding common threads with people you never would have otherwise.

This is Commonred’s mascot. He still needs a name. Include any suggestions below.

