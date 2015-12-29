The 6 most common New Year's resolutions at work

This time of year, many people assume the motto, “New year, new job.”

In fact, a fifth (21%) of the 3,252 employees surveyed by CareerBuilder said their top resolution for 2016 is to leave their current job and find a new one. That’s a 5% increase from last year, when 16% of employees said they’d like to move on.

Among younger workers, the number is even higher. About 30% of millennials — those between the ages of 18 and 34 — expect to have a new job by the end of 2016.

The CareerBuilder survey, conducted online by Harris Poll, found the top five New Year’s resolutions among workers this year, aside from landing a new job.

They are:

Save more money. Shutterstock More than a third (38%) of respondents plan to put more of their paycheck into savings this year. Be less stressed. Adam Berry /Getty Images About a quarter (28%) want to decrease their stress levels in 2016.

