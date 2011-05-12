Here's The Common White House Performance Sarah Palin And Sean Hannity Are Freaking Out About (VIDEO)

Megan Angelo

common

Common almost didn’t show up to the White House last night.

His invitation (issued by Michelle Obama) to a poetry event angered Sarah Palin, Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck, all of whom objected to Common’s lyrics, which have included anti-Bush and anti-cop sentiment.

(In Mrs. Obama’s defence, you try finding a rapper for your poetry even who hasn’t spit a rhyme slamming the police.)

Anyway, though Common was not introduced by the First Lady at the event’s outset, he did eventually give a performance. And here it is.

