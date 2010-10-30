Common Steroid Treatment Doesn't Solve Elbow Problems

Photo: Flickr via Andres Rueda

For decades, athletes have used cortisone as the preferred weapon of choice in dealing with nagging injuries, but not only does the drug not actually treat injuries, a new study suggests that it may make them worse.Cortisone is a steroid hormone that is typically given as an injection and used to treat inflammation of tendons. (Among many other uses.) A review study published in The Lancet this week shows that patients who received it were often worse off than those who underwent physical therapy (or did nothing.)



While it works tremendously as a pain killer, that only allows athletes to ignore the damage they are doing to their joints and tendons.

Not that most athletes care. The purpose is to stay on the field and play through the pain. (Sort of like a drug that “enhances” performance?) Dodger pitcher Sandy Kofax relied on cortisone and other similar treatments to pitch over 300 inning per year with an arthritic elbow. He was forced to retire at age 30.

