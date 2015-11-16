8 things you say all the time that could be holding you back from getting rich

To be successful, you need passion.. Picture: Dotshock/Shuttershock

'I hate my job.'

Do what you love, or you will lack the energy to become truly successful and wealthy.

'No man can succeed in a line of endeavour which he does not like,' writes Napoleon Hill in his 1939 masterpiece, 'Think and Grow Rich.'

Nearly a century later, and this emphasis on passion and enthusiasm is just as -- or even more -- relevant. In a more recent study of over 1,200 of the world's wealthiest people, self-made millionaire Steve Siebold uncovered similar findings, which he details in his book, 'How Rich People Think.'

'The rich know that passion is the real secret of getting rich,' writes Siebold. 'It's a cause and effect relationship between effort and passion, but while the masses see passion as the effect, the great ones see it as the cause. In other words, the average person goes to work every day and hopes to find passion in his or her efforts. The rich go to work every day feeling passion for what they do, and their passion fuels their efforts.'

Rather than saying you hate your job, redirect that energy towards finding a job that you're enthused about. 'The first belief you must adopt is that it's possible to do what you love and get rich doing it,' writes Siebold.