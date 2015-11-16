8 things you say all the time that could be holding you back from getting rich

Your thoughts, actions, and even your choice of words could mean the difference between living a wealthy life and an average life.
“If you spend time around the wealthy and the middle class, it’s an eye-opening experience to hear the differences in how the two groups speak,” writes Steve Siebold, a self-made millionaire who has studied over 1,200 rich people.
“The middle class tends to be negative about money, and when it comes to earning a lot of it, most believe it’s not possible for them.”
Here are eight seemingly harmless things many of us say all the time that you wouldn’t hear from the rich:
'I hate my job.'
Do what you love, or you will lack the energy to become truly successful and wealthy.
'No man can succeed in a line of endeavour which he does not like,' writes Napoleon Hill in his 1939 masterpiece, 'Think and Grow Rich.'
Nearly a century later, and this emphasis on passion and enthusiasm is just as -- or even more -- relevant. In a more recent study of over 1,200 of the world's wealthiest people, self-made millionaire Steve Siebold uncovered similar findings, which he details in his book, 'How Rich People Think.'
'The rich know that passion is the real secret of getting rich,' writes Siebold. 'It's a cause and effect relationship between effort and passion, but while the masses see passion as the effect, the great ones see it as the cause. In other words, the average person goes to work every day and hopes to find passion in his or her efforts. The rich go to work every day feeling passion for what they do, and their passion fuels their efforts.'
Rather than saying you hate your job, redirect that energy towards finding a job that you're enthused about. 'The first belief you must adopt is that it's possible to do what you love and get rich doing it,' writes Siebold.
'I can't afford it.'
It's a seemingly harmless, but highly unproductive phrase.
'By automatically saying the words 'I can't afford it,' your brain stops working,' writes Robert Kiyosaki in the personal finance classic, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad.' It lets you off the hook, and doesn't force you to problem solve your way to actually being able to afford whatever it is that you want.
Rather than stating 'I can't afford it,' ask, 'How can I afford it?'
This doesn't mean you should buy everything, Kiyosaki emphasises. The point is that you should constantly be exercising your mind, coming up with creative solutions, and thinking how can I make something happen, rather than I can't make this happen.
'Rich people deserve to be wealthy (and I don't).'
'There is a pervasive belief among the masses that tells them they don't have the right, nor are they good enough as human beings to ask, hope, or pray for prosperity beyond their basic needs,' explains Siebold. 'Who am I, they ask themselves, to become a millionaire? Who am I to live a lifestyle fit for a king?'
Meanwhile, he says, rich people ask, 'Why not me?' They believe that success is natural -- they believe that they deserve it.
'Being rich isn't a privilege. Being rich is a right,' explains Siebold. 'If you create massive value for others, you have the right to be as rich as you want.'
'I'll never be rich.'
'Stop telling yourself that getting rich is outside of your control,' Siebold writes. 'The truth is that making money is an inside job.'
He says that rich people have an 'action mentality' -- they commit to attaining wealth, and don't stop until they achieve what they set out to achieve. It takes focus, courage, knowledge, and a lot of effort, but the most successful people are the ones who are always up for the challenge.
'My house is my greatest asset.'
Many people tend to regard their homes as an asset, but at the end of the day, owning a home is more of a liability -- mortgage payments, property taxes, and repairs take money out of your pocket, the opposite of an asset.
Rather than calling their home an asset, rich people think of it as a liability, Kiyosaki explains.
'I am not saying don't buy a house,' he clarifies. 'What I am saying is that you should understand the difference between an asset and a liability. When I want a bigger house, I first buy assets that will generate the cash flow to pay for the house.'
'I can have one or the other.'
Rich people know that you can have it all. For that reason, they never say 'either-or' -- they say, and think, 'both.'
'Nowhere is 'both' thinking more important than when it comes to money,' writes self-made millionaire T. Harv Eker in his book, 'Secrets of the Millionaire Mind.' 'Poor and many middle-class people believe that they have to choose between money and the other aspects of life ... Rich people understand that with a little creativity you can almost always figure out a way to have the best of both worlds.'
You don't have to choose between being rich or being happy, or being rich or spending time with your family. This mindset is limiting, or as Eker calls it: 'poor programming.'
'From now on, when confronted with an either/or alternative, the quintessential question to ask yourself is 'How can I have both?'' writes Eker. 'This question will change your life. It will take you from a model of scarcity and limitation to a universe of possibilities and abundance.'
'Money doesn't matter.'
Rich people would say the exact opposite. The wealthiest people see money for all the good things it can provide -- freedom, opportunity, possibility, and abundance -- and are not afraid to admit that, logically, it can solve most problems.
Meanwhile, the rest of us tend to view money with indifference, or as an enemy. 'Most people have a dysfunctional, adversarial relationship with money,' Siebold writes. 'After all, we are taught that money is scarce -- hard to earn and harder to keep.'
However, there are times when money can buy happiness -- the rich recognise and admit this. Money matters.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.