15 Famous Movie Quotes Everyone Gets Wrong

Photo: Screenshot
“Houston, we have a problem”: there are countless movie quotes that have become a part of the common lexicon, but are being misquoted.In fact, in “Apollo 13,” no one says “Houston, we have a problem.” The line is actually “Ah, Houston, we’ve had a problem.” Similar, but different just the same.
We’ve looked back at the “Star Wars” films, classics such as “The Wizard of Oz” and scanned AMC’s FilmSite, IMDb and Cracked to compile a list of 15 movie quotes most people have been saying wrong since each film’s release.
Can you guess the proper Darth Vader quote from “The Empire Strikes Back” or Dustin Hoffman‘s famous line in “The Graduate”?
It’s time to break the vicious cycle.
Popular Quote: 'Do you feel lucky, punk?'
ACTUAL Quote: 'I know what you're thinkin'. 'Did he fire six shots or only five?' Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I've kinda lost track myself. But being as this is a .44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world, and would blow your head clean off, you've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do ya punk?'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.