15 Famous Movie Quotes Everyone Gets Wrong

“Houston, we have a problem”: there are countless movie quotes that have become a part of the common lexicon, but are being misquoted.In fact, in “Apollo 13,” no one says “Houston, we have a problem.” The line is actually “Ah, Houston, we’ve had a problem.” Similar, but different just the same.



We’ve looked back at the “Star Wars” films, classics such as “The Wizard of Oz” and scanned AMC’s FilmSite, IMDb and Cracked to compile a list of 15 movie quotes most people have been saying wrong since each film’s release.

Can you guess the proper Darth Vader quote from “The Empire Strikes Back” or Dustin Hoffman‘s famous line in “The Graduate”?

It’s time to break the vicious cycle.

