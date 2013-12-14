Here Are The Most Common Misspellings People Make On Their Resumes

Having spelling mistakes on your resume is the quickest way to get yourself eliminated from the hiring process, since it makes you seem unpolished and lazy.
Even so, grammatical errors still happen all too often. When job site Bright.com, which has 7.5 million unique visitors a month, analysed a sample of 1 million resumes on its site, it found the same words kept showing up misspelled.
Be warned, these are the most common misspellings people make on their resumes:
principles
dianostic
voulunter
assiating
apllying
resently
assembeld
proffitts
childen
mainteance
efficently
prepration
distict
excessivly
judjement
spectrometery
schuele
It’s not just jobseekers who are careless, either. Bright.com also looked at 1 million job postings and found many words kept reappearing. Below are the most common misspellings found in job postings:
acurately
discribed
varible
faciltate
accontability
eligiblility
enviroment
pacaging
geotechincal
folllowing
defibibrillattor
emploiyees
inidustry
prefeered
gradutate
compettive
prepearation
