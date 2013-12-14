Here Are The Most Common Misspellings People Make On Their Resumes

Having spelling mistakes on your resume is the quickest way to get yourself eliminated from the hiring process, since it makes you seem unpolished and lazy.

Even so, grammatical errors still happen all too often. When job site Bright.com, which has 7.5 million unique visitors a month, analysed a sample of 1 million resumes on its site, it found the same words kept showing up misspelled.

Be warned, these are the most common misspellings people make on their resumes:

principles

dianostic

voulunter

assiating

apllying

resently

assembeld

proffitts

childen

mainteance

efficently

prepration

distict

excessivly

judjement

spectrometery

schuele

It’s not just jobseekers who are careless, either. Bright.com also looked at 1 million job postings and found many words kept reappearing. Below are the most common misspellings found in job postings:

acurately

discribed

varible

faciltate

accontability

eligiblility

enviroment

pacaging

geotechincal

folllowing

defibibrillattor

emploiyees

inidustry

prefeered

gradutate

compettive

prepearation

