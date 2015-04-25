Here are the most common maths errors the IRS catches when people file their taxes

Shane Ferro

The IRS reports that it caught 2.3 million maths errors on 1.7 million tax returns in 2014 (that’s returns for tax year 2013). That actually seems pretty good, since the IRS received more than 2 billion information returns total.

Most people calculated how much they owed wrong. Here’s how those errors broke down:

Maths errors IRS taxesIRS

Here’s the IRS databook for 2014.

