Common says he did '90 per cent' of his own stunts for that insane 'John Wick 2' fight

‘John Wick’/Lionsgate Common and Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 2.’

It may be hard to believe given the chaotic shooting and martial-arts work seen in “John Wick: Chapter 2,” but Common says he actually did a lot of his own stunts for his insane action sequences with Keanu Reeves in the movie.

(If you haven’t had the chance to see it yet, stop what you’re doing and go see it right now and then continue reading. There are minor spoilers ahead.)

“That was 90% me,” Common told Business Insider of the stunts in a recent interview, particularly his brutal (and amusing) fight with Reeves’ John Wick in Italy, in which they repeatedly stumble down stairs and crash through a hotel window. “Maybe even more. We had to do our own stunts — the world is built on that. The director, Chad Stahelski, comes from the stunt world.

“And I told them I wanted to do them,” the Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician added. “Training was incredible — I did it for months.”

Common is also grateful that his character’s fate was left open-ended, given the inevitable sequel.

“I’m glad they didn’t close it,” he said. “Hopefully they ask me to come back. But it’s totally up to the writers. I would love to come back, it would be an honour. I had friends calling me, telling me how good the movie was. And when my friends call me, I know it’s good.”

So don’t worry: Common knows how much you love the John Wick universe, and he wants to be back in it as much as you want him back.

