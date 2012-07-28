The Top 25 Most Common Words In iOS And Android App Titles

How do app developers name their apps?



Cult of Android dug up the top 25 most commonly used words in iOS and Android titles. The Android list originally came from AppBrain and the iOS list came from Appsfire.

If you’re an app developer, this list may come in handy when naming your next title. If not, it’s still interesting to see which apps are popular based on the words they use in their title.

Here’s the word cloud for Android:

And iOS:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.