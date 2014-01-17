The 9 Most Common Interview Mistakes Job Candidates Make

Some of the most common mistakes made in job interviews are also the ones that most hurt your chances of getting hired.

According to a new survey released by job site CareerBuilder, 48% of hiring managers say they know within the first five minutes of an interview if they want to hire a person — or not.

Below are the most common interview blunders that the 2,201 hiring managers surveyed have ever seen:

1. Appearing disinterested

Managers who’ve seen it: 55%

2. Dressing inappropriately

Managers who’ve seen it: 53%

3.

Appearing arrogant

Managers who’ve seen it: 53%

4.

Talking negatively about current or previous employers ­

Managers who’ve seen it: 50%

5. Answering a cell phone or texting during the interview

Managers who’ve seen it: 49%

6. Appearing uninformed about the company or role

Managers who’ve seen it: 39%

7. Not providing specific examples

Managers who’ve seen it: 33%

8. Providing too much personal information

Managers who’ve seen it: 20%

9. Asking the hiring manager personal questions ­

Managers who’ve seen it: 17%

When you’re on a job interview, everything you do is scrutinized, so understand that you need to be the best version of yourself. That means you should pay careful attention to the smallest details and look to the interviewer for cues on what they value.

