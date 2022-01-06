Hair experts debunk 15 hair myths

Trichologist Anabel Kingsley and dermatologist Camille Howard-Verovic debunk 15 myths about hair.

They explain why hair doesn’t grow faster when you constantly cut it.

They also talk about the true cause of dandruff and whether shampooing causes hair loss.

Kingsley is a trichologist and the brand president of Philip Kingsley. She specializes in the science of the hair and scalp, with a focus on postpartum hair loss, nutrition, and the psychology of hair loss. You can read more about her work here.

Howard-Verovic is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Girl+Hair, a personal-hair-care brand for folks with curly, coily, and textured hair. You can read more about her work here.