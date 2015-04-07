Here's the truth about Common Core's weird subtraction method

The Common Core method has many parents concerned. Complaints range from “it’s too focused on understanding the steps instead of getting the right answer” to “it’s too complicated, I can’t even help my kids with their homework.”

But the way maths was taught before Common Core was not always the only way. When the so-called “New Maths” was introduced in the 1960s it was met with much of the same criticism Common Core is facing today.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian and Sara Silverstein



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.