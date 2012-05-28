61 behavioural Biases That Screw Up How You Think

Photo: moriza on flickr

Every decision we make is influenced by subconscious behavioural biases.They cause us to make snap judgments based on bad information, to be unfair and to waste time. This is clearly problematic for investors, managers and people in general. Once we become aware of these biases, we can disrupt our thinking and come to terms with reality.



We’ve collected a long list of cognitive biases from Tim Richard’s Psy-Fi Blog, Wikipedia and more.

