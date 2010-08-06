Commodity Traders Now Following Farmers On Twitter For Crop News

This is interesting: now commodity traders are following farmers who use Twitter to get updates about what’s happening to crops quicker than they would from anywhere else, says Forbes.



They provide a great anecdote that explains how it works:

Last year, a farmer named Vance tweeted about a crop survey he was conducting in McLean County. Soon after, he got a phone call from a trader.

“He said, ‘Hey, I’ve been following your tweets. Tell me what you’re seeing.”

Vance was standing in a cornfield, so the trader knew first-hand what was happening out there.

But even without a call, just following Twitter religiously can be profitable for traders. According to Forbes:

After a freeze hit Oklahoma in the spring of 2009, news reports indicated that wheat fields were undamaged. But [a trader] saw tweets from farmers saying the freeze had killed their plants and decided to delay selling his own wheat until the news filtered into the market. A few days later the price of wheat rose and Haley sold to a local co-op for an extra 10 cents a bushel.

Another farmer recently told his followers that:

“A few pollination issues on bottom of ears. Not field, hybrid, or company specific.”

Now we just have to find the farmers who are tweeting out this great info!

