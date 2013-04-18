Commodities Are Really Getting Worked Tonight

Equity market weakness has been a story this week, but the real global market story is the drubbing we’re seeing in the commodity space: Oil, copper, gold, etc.
Ominously, this could mean that global growth is slowing sharply.
Optimistically, this could represent a big speculative unwind.
Either way, the big ones are all getting worked tonight.
Via FinViz, here’s copper, oil, and gold.
Copper
FinVizOil
FinVizGold
FinViz
