Commodities Are Really Getting Worked Tonight

Equity market weakness has been a story this week, but the real global market story is the drubbing we’re seeing in the commodity space: Oil, copper, gold, etc.



Ominously, this could mean that global growth is slowing sharply.

Optimistically, this could represent a big speculative unwind.

Either way, the big ones are all getting worked tonight.

Via FinViz, here’s copper, oil, and gold.

