Look Around: There's Major Commodity Inflation Happening Everywhere

Since the end of August, commodity prices have surged supported by high real demand in developing economies like China and India as well as investors searching for yield in a weak equities market.



The result has seen prices of many major commodities instrumental in the construction and production of certain goods and services surge.

Those prices could be set to hit the profits of firms, or, be passed onto consumers already experiencing a deleveraging economy and declining home prices. That could, potentially, lead to stagflation.

There are some notable exceptions from this list, like crude oil and orange juice, but nevertheless the shared rise of those listed is of significant interest.

Where is there not inflation? Your house.

