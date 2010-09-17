Look Around: There's Major Commodity Inflation Happening Everywhere

Gregory White

Since the end of August, commodity prices have surged supported by high real demand in developing economies like China and India as well as investors searching for yield in a weak equities market.

The result has seen prices of many major commodities instrumental in the construction and production of certain goods and services surge.

Those prices could be set to hit the profits of firms, or, be passed onto consumers already experiencing a deleveraging economy and declining home prices. That could, potentially, lead to stagflation.

There are some notable exceptions from this list, like crude oil and orange juice, but nevertheless the shared rise of those listed is of significant interest.

Where is there not inflation? Your house.

Food: Wheat prices have moved steadily higher over the last month, due to increasing demand and Russian wildfires

Data: Finviz

Food: Oats, vital in the production of cereal, have seen a significant surge in the last month

Food: Corn, used for both feeding animals and in human foodstuffs, has also surged

Food: Sugar prices have surged in the same time period, impacting everything from candies to fruit drinks

Food: Pork bellies are also rising, due to increased demand

Food: Coffee has seen a dramatic, if not perfectly correlated rise as well

Production: Cotton, used in clothing, has skyrocketed since August

Production: Copper prices have seen significant increases due to emerging markets demand

Production: Palladium, used to produce fuel cells and other technologies, has surged upward

Precious Metals: Silver rising as investors seek hard currencies

Precious Metals: Platinum rising with the larger gold market

Precious Metals: Gold is at an all time high priced in dollars

Don't believe the gold hype?

