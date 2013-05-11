Entire Commodity Complex unravelling Today – Oil, Gold, And Coffee Down Big

The commodity massacre continues today, and almost nothing is being spared.



The U.S. dollar has been rising steadily since yesterday afternoon, which is probably contributing to the weakness.

Below is a quick roundup of the damage.

Energy:

WTI crude oil -2.7%

Brent crude -2.3%

NYMEX gasoline futures -2.0%

NYMEX heating oil -2.5%

Metals:

Gold -2.4%

Silver -1.8%

Platinum -2.2%

Palladium -1.1%

Softs:

Corn -1.9%

Wheat -2.0%

Soybeans +0.4%

Coffee -2.4%

