Entire Commodity Complex unravelling Today – Oil, Gold, And Coffee Down Big

Matthew Boesler

The commodity massacre continues today, and almost nothing is being spared.

The U.S. dollar has been rising steadily since yesterday afternoon, which is probably contributing to the weakness.

Below is a quick roundup of the damage.

Energy:

  • WTI crude oil -2.7%
  • Brent crude -2.3%
  • NYMEX gasoline futures -2.0%
  • NYMEX heating oil -2.5%

Metals:

  • Gold -2.4%
  • Silver -1.8%
  • Platinum -2.2%
  • Palladium -1.1%

Softs:

  • Corn -1.9%
  • Wheat -2.0%
  • Soybeans +0.4%
  • Coffee -2.4%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.