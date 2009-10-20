These Commodities Still Haven't Run

Agricultural and livestock commodities have underperformed other commodities by a wide margin. Thus from either a weak-dollar or global growth perspective, they could be interesting follow-on plays within the commodities space.



The agricultural index below is comprised primarily of Wheat, Corn, Soybeans, and Sugar, while that for livestock is mostly cattle and hogs. Agricultural commodities look particularly interesting from a international economic growth perspective. Nevertheless, every commodity requires due diligence in regards to its particular supply and demand situation.

Feel free to suggest related stock pure-plays. (Chart via The Reformed Broker)

