Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has indicated that he’s in no hurry to start raising rates, despite signs of an economic recovery.



But we hate to break it to him… inflation is back.

Sure, top-line CPI is still not going anywhere. And the recovery is jobless, so there’s no wage inflation but everywhere you look industrial commodities are breaking out.

Check them out here >

