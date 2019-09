While stocks sink, commodities are enjoying the benefits of a weaker dollar.

Energy is up, along with lean hogs and cattle. Grains are performing solidly with the only loser being rough rice, down 2.1% to 1340. Soft goods are doing well, with lumber soaring 3.5% to 259.



Photo: FinViz

