Commodities Sink With Energy, Gold Taking Big Hits

The equity markets are already having a rough day and commodities are no different.

Gold is getting slammed, down 2% or $22.80 to $1104.70 an ounce as it nears the ever-important $1100 level. Silver is even worse, down 2.2% to $17.04 an ounce.

Oil is down 2.6% to $80.08 a barrel. Conversely, natural gas futures are up 1.1% to $4.1235.

In the futures market, metals are down, grains are down, and soft goods are down with the exception of lumber and orange juice.



Photo: FinViz

