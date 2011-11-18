It's An Absolute Bloodbath Across The Commodities Markets

Mamta Badkar

As eurozone anxiety persists, investors are selling their hedges and opting for liquidity. Which means it’s an absolute bloodbath in commodities like gold.

Gold for December delivery is off nearly $55 an ounce or 3.1%. Silver is off 6.55% and is down to $31.61 per ounce. Meanwhile, crude oil fell 3.33% to $99.23 per barrel, as investors are in risk-off mode.

Here’s a look at some other numbers:

  • Platinum: -2.71%
  • Copper: -3.2%
  • Palladium: -6.59%
  • Corn: -4.3%
  • Wheat: -3.89%

Some winners:

  • Natural gas: +2.18%
  • Cocoa: +3.62%

Now here’s a chart of the stunning decline in crude oil futures:

crude oil futures

 

