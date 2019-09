Commodities are doing the opposite of a crash today, as the split personality market continues:



Oil futures are up over 3%, back above $100/barrel.

Silver is at $35.28 vs. lows below $33 yesterday.

Copper is back ov ver $4.

And the ags are just killing it. You can see the big two-day rally in the Deutsche Bank agriculture ETF.

