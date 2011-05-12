A Quick Roundup Of Today's Big Commodity Rout

Original post: It continues in the early hours of the day. The gravity-bound commodities are driving again.



Oil’s volatility is unbelievable, trading back and forth in 3% swings regularly. Crude is now below $97.

Silver, which had climbed a little bit earlier, is falling towards $34, getting close to its low of this whole cycle.

Gold is down to $1482 (though it’s still basically been a star performer).

And yes, markets are basically lower around the world.

Update: We wrote this post earlier in the morning, just after 4:00 AM ET, but the rout has gotten much worse. Silver is zooming towards $32 (new lows in the cycle). Crude is below $96. Soft/agricultural commodities getting slammed, etc. Since the original post, China hiked its reserve ratio requirement again further making things worse.

See more here at FinViz.

