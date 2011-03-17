8 Chokepoints Threatening The World's Supply Of Key Commodities

Photo: AP

The civil unrest spreading across the Middle East and North Africa has threatened oil supplies and increased oil volatility. But unusual weather conditions and conflicts around the world have had a major affect on commodities cutting production and putting in place export bans.Russia’s drought and wild fires have caused a ban on grain exports, India’s Maoist rebels have hurt the coal mining industry and political instability in the Ivory Coast has seen prices of cocoa soar.



Keeping an eye on the situation in these countries would be a good idea.

