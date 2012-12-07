A Snapshot Of The Commodities That Move Through Asia

Here’s an interesting chart from Morgan Stanley showing how commodities move in and out of the Asian countries. It gives you a sense of where each country stands in the supply chain.



Korea export driven economy makes finished goods, but lacks resources. On the other end of the spectrum is Malaysia, one of the world’s biggest producers of palm oil.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

