Gold Is In The Green

Commodities are rallying this morning amid a broader market rally.



Here’s a quick round-up:

Gold is up 1.9% to $1,236.20 an ounce.

Silver is up 2% to $19.12 an ounce.

Natural gas is up 3.3% to $3.73 per million British thermal units.

Platinum is up 2.5% to $1,359.00 an ounce, as workers at Anglo American Platinum in South Africa, the world’s largest platinum producer, went on strike.

Palladium is up 2.5% to $694.60 an ounce

Lumber is up 3.4% to $305.20.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices are down 0.5% down from 14-month high on a stronger dollar. Oil prices had climbed amid unrest in Egypt and on news that workers at the Ras Lanuf and El Sider export facilities and refineries in Libya had shut down on Friday.

