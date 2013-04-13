It's A Commodities Market Bloodbath

Not a fun day for commodity investors.
A big part of the commodity complex is coming under heavy selling this morning, especially in energy and metals.
(Gold just sank below $1500 an ounce for the first time since July 2011.)
Clearly, the economic data have not been encouraging today, and the tone in the market is decidedly “risk-off” (i.e., time to sell).
Here’s a quick run-through of the latest damage:
- WTI crude oil -3.3%
- Brent crude -2.9%
- Gasoline futures -2.3%
- Heating oil -2.1%
- Gold -3.7%
- Silver -5.1%
- Platinum -2.4%
- Palladium -2.2%
Soft commodities are holding up in spite of the sell-off in metals and energy. Corn is up 0.8%, wheat is 1.6% higher, and soybeans are up 0.4%.
