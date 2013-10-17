Commissioner: 'The Southerly Change Will Only Make The Fires Worse'

Sydney is being ravaged by the worst fires in recent history, with more than 78 blazes burning across New South Wales.

Multiple homes have already been lost, and at least two fire fighters have been injured.

While a southerly change is due later this evening, the cooler weather will actually make the fires worse, Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers told ABC Radio.

“It’s going to continue like this for … three or four hours,” he said.

“Then we’re looking at a southerly change which is going to bring gusty south-westerlies which will turn the side of the fire into the head of the fire and bring us a whole new lot of drama.”

He also said the fires were too big now for weather to have much of an effect.

New South Wales premier Barry O’Farrell just addressed the media on Channel Seven, saying if no lives are lost it will be a miracle, and that it would be days until the fire is under control.

“It will take some days to see the end of these fires,” He said. “If we get through that without the loss of life we should thank god for miracles”

“If you don’t have to leave the city tonight, if you can avoid going home … do so, otherwise it’s going to be a very slow, difficult time.”

