The Commission on Presidential Debates appears to admit last night was a disaster and announces it will make changes to future debates

The Commission on Presidential Debates – the independent body that sets the rules for the debates – came out with a statement on Wednesday announcing that there will be format and rule changes following Tuesday night’s debate.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” they said in a statement.

“The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

No specific changes were included as possible options, such as muting microphones.

In the same statement, the CPD did not fault moderator Chris Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday.

“The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

President Donald Trump’s interjections and badgering got so out of hand that Democratic nominee Joe Biden told him to “shut up” and called him a “clown.”

Wallace also pleaded with Trump to stop cutting Biden off, citing the agreed upon rules of two minutes of uninterrupted speaking time.

The CPD statement did not include any specific options for rule changes, such as giving the moderator the ability to cut off a candidate’s microphone.

