Commerzbank Pulling Greek Repos, Lehman Deja Vu As Greece Shifts To Full Blow Liquidity Crisis Mode

And so Greek the funding crisis shifts to a liquidity crisis yet again. Bankingnews.gr reports that Commerzbank, among many others, is now pulling its repos with Greek banks, essentially killing liquidity in the entire financial system. Cue Lehman Brothers and Sunday CDS trading. At least it’s not Friday so OTC traders don’t have to worry they will be pulled from their Hamptons retreat. The Greek website is reporting that according to sources, Commerzbank which is one of the biggest repo counterparties to Greek institutions, was dumping bonds in yesterday’s sell off.



