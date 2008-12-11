Commercials For Facebook's favourite New Widgets





From a field of 600+ entries and 25 finalists, Facebook investors Accel Partners and Founders Fund chose five winners for this year’s fbFund competition.

Four widgets — GroupCard, Weddingbook, game Mousehunt and PR tool Wildfire — along with platform analytics firm Kontagent will win $225,000 grants.

Each of the 25 finalists had to put together 30-second commercials for their widgets as a part of their entry. We’ve strung those together in the video above. Watch to get a feel for the kind of apps Facebook would like to see dominate its platform.

See Also:

Five Rules For Winning Facebook’s Developer Competition

