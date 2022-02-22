Western Sydney University will be transformed into a commercial, retail and education precinct under a partnership with one of Australia’s largest property groups. (Credit: Western Sydney University).

Australian property developer Stockland has signed a new agreement with Western Sydney University.

It will develop its Penrith campus into a community-focused mixed-use precinct.

It follows larger plans by the NSW government to build out three separate CBDs in Sydney to support its growing population.

Australian property developer Stockland has signed a new agreement with Western Sydney University to develop its Penrith campus into a community-focused mixed-use precinct.

The project is part of the University’s ‘Western Growth’ strategy, designed to reshape the university’s campus in partnership with industry, government and local communities.

The university said in a statement on Monday the plan is part of a larger strategy to transform the campus land into what it has called a “world-class precinct” that brings together Australia’s commercial, residential, retail and knowledge sectors.

It comes off the back of larger plans to transform Western Sydney’s hubs as part of the NSW government’s project to build a new CBD in Parramatta, and business hubs across the West, starting with a commitment to create 200,000 new jobs in Western Sydney by 2020.

In April last year, Penrith City Council announced it was developing an ultra-modern new office building that would include 8,000 square metres of commercial space, with a projected development cost of $40 million.

It is the latest of three A-Grade office developments announced and under way in central Penrith that combined with have the capacity to hold 2,500 workers.

Mayor Karen McKeown told the Australian Financial Review the council was investing $300 million into the revitalisation of Penrith over the next five years.

“The redevelopment will set the benchmark for future city developments and be the catalyst for the revitalisation of the Penrith CBD,” McKeown said.

A $12 million city park is also being planned along with a $24 million upgrade of Regatta Park on the river.

Property development, investment and services firm Avenor, which has contributed to several major urban renewal projects across Australia — including Atlassian’s new tech centre precinct at Central station — is also working closely with the council.

The new 99-hectare Western Sydney University site, located five kilometres from the Penrith CBD, will include an urban neighbourhood with a large town centre that is firmly integrated with the existing campus facilities.

It will feature new housing, more than 18 hectares of open space, and a lively cultural, arts and heritage precinct.

Barney Glover, vice-chancellor and president of Western Sydney University, said it had a history of delivering high-quality educational opportunities and world-class research expertise for its community.

“This exciting partnership with Stockland is set to transform the site, bringing the University into the town centre and further strengthening our connections and engagement with business, industry and local communities,” Glover said.

Glover said the project’s new housing, retail, commercial and social spaces will also help support the region’s growing population, enhancing the liveability of the surrounding neighbourhood.

“This is a significant initiative that is about securing the university’s future as a world-class institution and its long-term financial sustainability,” he said.

Glover said the non-core land allowed the university to reinvest proceeds back into the institution, to “fund new innovations in teaching and learning, build on our research strengths, and initiate projects that can further strengthen the student experience”.

Tarun Gupta, chief executive and managing director of Stockland, said Penrith’s existing health and education infrastructure gave it strong foundations for asset creation and management.

“The masterplan will allow us to respond to the evolving market demand over time,” Gupta said.

The development of the site is subject to a rezoning and planning approval process will begin in 2022, with Stockland working with Penrith City Council, relevant state agencies, and Western Sydney University to develop the site.