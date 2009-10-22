Beige Book: No Green Shoots In Commercial Real Estate

Beyond some strength in manufacturing, there wasn’t that much to cheer about in the Federal Reserves latest Beige Book. It confirms that commercial real estate has yet to bottom.



Commercial real estate was the worst part of the economy. “The weakest sector was commercial real estate, with conditions described as either weak or deteriorating across all Districts…. Manhattan’s office vacancy rate continued to climb in September and for the third quarter overall, while asking rents continued to drop and were again down about 20 per cent from a year earlier (not counting increased concessions by landlords).”

Deflationary, not inflationary, forces were reported. “Districts generally reported little or no increase to either price or wage pressures, but references to downward pressures were occasionally noted.”

Consumer spending remains weak, through there may be some better expectations for Christmas. “Consumer spending remained weak in most Districts since the last report, although some improvements were noted.”

Nevertheless, manufacturing is showing strength. “Most Districts reported that manufacturing activity was generally stronger since the last report.”

Read the official release here.

