Commercial Real Estate Index Falls To Lowest Level Since August 2002

Joe Weisenthal

The Moody’s commercial property index shows no signs of green shoots, as the index has fallen to its lowest level since August, 2002. Sequentially, prices were down 1.5% in October, and year over year they were down 36%.

The chart, courtesy of Calculated Risk, tells the story pretty clearly. The index, as noted by CR, uses the same like-for-like methodology as the Case-Shiller, hence the comparison here.

commercial real estate

