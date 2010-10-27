Commerce Minister Whines: China Is Being "Attacked" By Out Of Control American Money Printing

The Fed is taking it from all corners these days.



There are those in the US who think that Fed printing is an outrage that will prompt a civil war.

Then you have Germany whining that the Fed is manipulating currency, though really that’s just cause they’re pissed that the euro is so high.

And now a Chinese commerce minister is complaining.

Reuters (via SeekingAlpha):

Chen Deming, speaking at a trade fair in southern China, said that exporters had done a good job of preparing themselves for exchange rate changes as well as rising labour costs, but were suddenly confronted with new challenges.

“Because the United States’ issuance of dollars is out of control and international commodity prices are continuing to rise, China is being attacked by imported inflation. The uncertainties of this are causing firms big problems,” Chen was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua news agency.

Of course, China is a wild printer itself — that’s what it takes to keep its currency fixed and undervalue — so it certainly knows a printer when it sees one.

