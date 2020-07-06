'If Buffett's back in, it can't be that bad': Here's what commentators are saying about Berkshire Hathaway's $10 billion deal with Dominion Energy

Bill Pugliano/Getty

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway struck a $US10 billion deal to buy natural gas assets from Dominion Energy over the weekend.

The agreement ends an unusually quiet period for the billionaire investor’s conglomerate.

“If Buffett’s back in, it can’t be that bad,” BNY Mellon’s chief strategist Alicia Levine said on Bloomberg Surveillance.

Here’s what commentators are saying about the deal.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced a $US10 billion agreement to buy Dominion Energy’s natural gas storage and transmission business on Sunday.

Commentators scrambled to weigh in on the deal’s significance after an uncharacteristically quiet period for the famed investor and his conglomerate.

“You will see more M&A, and that is positive for the market,” she added, according to Bloomberg reporter Sonali Basak.

Some Buffett watchers cheered the acquisition as a sign that the investor is ramping up his dealmaking, while others questioned the financial logic of betting on fossil fuels.

Here’s what commentators said on Twitter about Buffett’s first big deal of the year:

“It’s his version of ‘I’m back'” – Chetan Puttagunta, a general partner at Benchmark Capital.

“In the hole, Buffett puts some cash to work,” Lawrence McDonald, the founder of “The Bear Traps Report” investing newsletter.

“Perfect hedge by Warren Buffett on deflation (recurring cash flow stream) and inflation (hard asset play)” – David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist of Rosenberg Research and Associates.

“Buffett has finally put some of his cash to work… buying energy companies. For some perspective, energy is the worst performing sector of 2020. It’s on another planet, that’s pretty much on fire, when compared to tech or healthcare” – investor Stefan Cheplick.

“PANIC MODE FOR OLD WARREN” – Dave Portnoy, the Barstool Sports founder and face of the day-trading boom who described Buffett as “washed up.”

“It’s great to see Buffett put some money to work, but the Dominion deal is small. Just $US4 billion out of probably a current $US140 billion of cash. It would be like someone with a $US1 million portfolio buying a $US29,000 position” – Rational Walk, the equity research website.

“Berkshire buying pipeline assets is exactly the kind of ‘old economy’ deal that fits into the narrative Mr. Market has regarding Buffett. But it’s likely to be very profitable” –Rational Walk.

