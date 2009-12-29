Father And Son Are Forbidden From Commenting Online About Monex

A Laguna Beach judge has ordered a father and son duo to stop posting online information about Monex, the Newport Beach precious-metals dealer.



James and Richard Gilliam started a sort of campaign against Monex after they lost $32,000 investing in silver through the firm.

According to Forbes, the website they started, monexfraud.com cost Monex “considerable business,” so they sued the Gilliams for $6 million.

The judge sided with Monex, ruling that the Gilliams are guilty of attempted exhortion, as they threatened to expose criminal acts in exchange for money.

The pair were ordered to shut down monexfraud.com (which they clearly did) and refrain from commenting negatively about Monex. They are also forbidden from using the word, MonexFRAUD.

Read the full article on Forbes >

