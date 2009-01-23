Comment Of The Day: Politicians And Foreign Oil

Commenter nicely punctured the absurdity of politicians talking about reducing dependence on foreign oil:



It’s all about political will.

Texas, Oklahoma and Alaska have forward thinking politicians like Sarah Palin who have ensured that their states are energy independent.

If only the other 47 states had strong political leaders who believed in the new era of responsibility, they too could be energy independent and stop buying Mideast oil, which we are addicted to. Because the children are our future.

Note: We’ll be highlighting a comment of the day each day, so enter in your smartest/cleverist thoughts to get selected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.