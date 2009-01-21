Comment Of The Day: Obama's First Lie?

Reader StM offered the following prediction for Obama’s first term:



Wow, his first official lie!

The question we ask today is not whether our government is too big or too small, but whether it works – whether it helps families find jobs at a decent wage, care they can afford, a retirement that is dignified. Where the answer is yes, we intend to move forward. Where the answer is no, programs will end.

I have a hundred bucks that says no Federal program will be terminated during his entire first term. (Changing the name of a program by “terminating” it and then reassigning its functions without firing more than 10% of the people who performed them does not count.)

Any takers?

