Comment Of The Day: Jim Rogers And The Pound

The Goldman vs. Rogers spat prompted a nice debat, including SpinDoctor’s rundown of some recent Rogers statements:



Rogers has made comments about the imminent collapse of the dollar as well about a year ago and how he believes the only place with a future is China (ok i exaggerate the last bit). However the dollar has not collapsed as he believed and in fact seems to be weathering the storm quite well in these turbulent times. Also Rogers famously said something about the commodities bull run extending till 2022.

The UK economy is potentially in more trouble that most – given the reliance on the financial sector and the lack of a manufacturing sector, but things are not about to imminently collapse. However parity with the dollar is unlikely in the near term or even medium term unless something makes the UK diverge from every other major economy in a significant way. As far as i can see the UK has very similar problems to the US and Europe to some extent as well.

I also think there is a very concerted effort by the europhiles to push britain into embracing the Euro thanks to the current crisis. result – the people of Britain who would reject joining the Euro outright will probably not be consulted if things came to that.

