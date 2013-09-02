CommBank's Institutional Banking And Markets Boss Ian Saines Has Quit

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

Ian Saines, Commonwealth Bank’s institutional banking and markets boss, has quit.

CommBank chief exec Ian Narev released a statement this morning which said Sains, who has been at the bank since 2004, would be stepping down at the end of the year.

His replacement has not been announced yet.

“Ian led the business through the challenging GFC period,” Narev said in his statement. “We wish Ian all the very best as he pursues the next phase of his career.”

