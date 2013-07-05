CommBank Would Not Pay Legal Bills So A Sheriff Tried To Seize $43,000 Worth Of Stuff From Its Head Office

A New South Wales court officer tried to seize artwork, lounges and televisions from The Commonwealth Bank’s Sydney head office as payment for legal bills it is trying not to pay, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

A NSW Sheriff arrived at the Sussex Street building, hoping to take away $43,000 worth of CommBank’s property to settle the legal bills of a former customer it is engaged in legal action against.

It had been ordered by the NSW Supreme Court to pay the man’s legal fees after he successfully appealed a previous decision that had gone the bank’s way.

“It’s a one-sided fight. It’s like putting a two-year-old against Mike Tyson at his peak,” the man said of his legal dealings with the bank, according to the AFR.

Instead of letting the sheriff cart the stuff away, someone called Richard Jakeman told the officer he was an administration assistant, and that he couldn’t have it as the legal action involved Bankwest, not CBA, according to the report.

Bankwest is 100% owned by Commonwealth Bank. Jakeman is actually a senior manager for the bank’s secretariat, according to the Fin.

The Commonwealth Bank was ordered to pay property developer Rory O’Brien’s legal bills.The reason it won’t, according to the Fin, is it is counter-suing him, and says his bill is an offset against the money it is trying to get.

“They use their financial clout and power to spend as much money and time to drag things out and bleed me dry,” he told the newspaper.

The bank said it had not been made aware the sheriff was going to try and serve the writ. It thinks paying O’Brien would be premature until all related legal matters are settled, according to the report.

Read more here.

Now read: The Commonwealth Bank Has A New Digital Marketing Unit



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.