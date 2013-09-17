CommBank Is Going To Sell $3 Billion Worth Of Bonds: Report

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

Bloomberg News is reporting The Commonwealth Bank is going to sell $3 billion worth of bonds, in a two-part offer.

According to the report, CBA will sell $1 billion of five-year notes, and $2 billion of three-year floating-rate securities.

The five-year notes will yield 90 basis points more than than five-year US treasuries. The three-year notes will pay 50 basis points more than the London interbank offered rate, according to the report, which cites an unnamed source.

