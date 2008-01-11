CommandShift3 Hits 1 Million Pageviews In First Month

One way to build a successful Internet site: start it by accident. CommandShift3, a “Hot Or Not” for Web design cooked up at a Jelly coworking session last fall, launched in December. Co-creator Amit Gupta writes today that the site has attracted more than a million pageviews in its first month.

It makes sense that the site would generate a ton of views: after all, it’s basically a giant slideshow. But a million clicks in the first month is a hugely impressive milestone for any Web site. Next step: figuring out how to generate revenue.

